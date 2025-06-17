Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down GOP law weakening attorney general's power
A unanimous Wisconsin’s Supreme Court has sided with the Democratic state attorney general in a long-running battle over a law passed by Republicans who wanted to weaken the office in a lame duck legislative session more than six years ago.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man dead following Father’s Day SUV vs. horse carriage crash in Manitowoc County (TOWN OF CATO) The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal Father’s Day crash involving an SUV and horse-drawn carriage in Manitowoc County. An […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:58 AM
Brewers prepare for Cubs at Wrigley, Thunder a win away from NBA title
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 17, 2025 at 8:18 AM
Vos requests increased security for Wednesday floor session (MADISON) At the Capitol, a request for increased security ahead of a scheduled floor session this week. A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos confirmed Monday that increased security […]
Motorcycle Crash in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 6:49 PM
On Saturday June 14, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department investigated a motorcycle crash thatoccurred near Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital in the City of Hillsboro.On June 14, 2025, an Officer with the Hillsboro Police Department was […]
Tomah16U Baseball Team featuring Scenic Bluffs Kids Wins Wilton Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 4:26 PM
The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball team won the Wilton regular season tournament going 3-1. Tomah fell in the opener 8-4 to Fond Du Lac but bounced back to hold off Black River Falls 10-9 in 9innings before holding off Adams-Friendship 5-2 […]
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 4:24 PM
Gamerdinger, Ruth Ann Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 2:37 PM
Ruth Ann Gamerdinger, age 90, of Tomah, WI, entered into eternal rest on her 90th birthday, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Queen of the Apostles Parish […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 16, 2025 at 8:33 AM
DPW convention takes place amid heightened security, Boelter elected chair (WISCONSIN DELLS) Democrats gathered for their annual state party convention in the Dells over the weekend, as thousands of Wisconsinites rallied in communities across the […]
WISDEMS Convention in The Dells this weekend
by bhague@wrn.com on June 13, 2025 at 6:58 PM
Wisconsin Democrats gather for their annual state party convention in the Dells this weekend. Bob Hague previews what to expect with UW La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky.
