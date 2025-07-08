Wisconsin Supreme Court clears the way for a conversion therapy ban to be enacted

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has cleared the way for the state to institute a ban on conversion therapy. The court ruled Tuesday that a Republican-controlled legislative committee’s rejection of a state agency rule that would ban the practice of conversion…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







