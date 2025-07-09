Wisconsin Republican compares himself to Trump as he launches his bid for governor
A former Navy SEAL and businessman has entered Wisconsin’s 2026 governor’s race. Bill Berrien announced his candidacy Wednesday, aligning himself with President Donald Trump and promoting a “Wisconsin First” agenda. In his campaign video, Berrien criticized Democratic Governor Tony Evers…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 9, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Suspect, victims identified in Portage County double homicide (NEW HOPE) The victims and suspect involved in a Portage County Shooting have been identified. Investigators say John Shulfer shot his parents, 52 year old Paula and 53 year old Dale, at […]
Local Summer Baseball Roundup for Tuesday 7-8
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2025 at 4:11 PM
The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball Team railed for an 8-6 victory over Osseo Tuesday evening. Tomah trailed early 3-2 but erupted for a 6th run 5th inning to earn the victory. New Lisbon’s Nate Jensen had a hit and a pair of […]
Young Reedsburg Man Dies in 4th Of July Incident
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Authorities in Richland County announced that a 22-year-old man died during a Fourth of July celebration. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4, around 11:25 p.m., first responders were sent to an address for a report of […]
Lake Delton Man Facing Homicide Charge
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2025 at 3:23 PM
Area authorities arrested a 23 year old male on a homicide charge after a woman was found dead in Lake Delton. According to a Lake Delton Police Department Facebook post detectives arrested the 23-year-old suspect at 11:30 p.m. Sunday on a […]
Illinois Man Leads Adams County Authorities on ATV Chase
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2025 at 3:22 PM
On Friday July 4, 2025, at approximately 7:28 PM, a Deputy with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office observed an ATV with an un-helmeted female juvenile seated in front of the male operator, traveling on STH 82 near 13th Dr, in the Township of […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-9-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2025 at 2:02 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 9, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Jacob Misiorowski out-dueled Clayton Kershaw, striking out 12 in six innings in the Brewers 3-1 win over the Dodgers. – The Bucks announced more signings – The NHL and it’s players have a new 4-year deal in place
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
State Supreme Court dials back legislature’s ability to overturn agency rules (MADISON) A win for Governor Tony Evers from the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In a 4-3 decision. The court invalidated the ability of the Legislature’s Joint […]
