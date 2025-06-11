Wisconsin lawsuit seeks to ban Elon Musk from offering $1 million checks to voters
A government watchdog group in Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit seeking to prohibit billionaire Elon Musk from ever again offering cash payments to voters in the battleground state like he did in this spring’s hotly contested Supreme Court race. The…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County looks to put abandoned “Deep Thought” boat up for auction (MILWAUKEE) A boat made famous after being abandoned for months along Milwaukee’s lakeshore could sail into your life for the right price. Tuesday, the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 11, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers evened their series with Atlanta, beating the Braves 4-1 – The Brewers are calling up their top pitching prospect from Triple – A, Jacob Misiorowski to start their series opener with the Cardinals on Thursday night – […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on June 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Brewers host Pride Night on Thursday (MILWAUKEE) The Milwaukee Brewers will host Pride Night Thursday at American Family Field. The ball club partners with Aurora Health Care for a Pride Night game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The event features […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 10, 2025 at 8:05 PM
The Packers opened their mandatory minicamp today – GM Brian Gutekunst on the release of Jaire Alexander – The Packers giving WR Bo Melton a look at cornerback – The Brewers and Braves play game two of their series – […]
Milwaukee TV station alleges open meetings violation by school district
by bhague@wrn.com on June 10, 2025 at 4:43 PM
Milwaukee TV station WTMJ is pursing legal action against the School District of St. Francis over an open meetings law violation. It happened Monday, June 2, when Superintendent Deborah Kerr prevented a reporter and photographer from attending an […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 5:21 PM
On Tuesday, June 17 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays guitar, […]
Peterson, Raymond Walter Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:30 PM
Raymond Walter Peterson, 63, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025 in the comfort of his home. Born January 27, 1962 to Elizabeth and Richard Peterson I, Ray was a dedicated tool and die machinist whose strong work ethic and […]
Mattox, Sharon Marie Age 79 of Marshfield and formerly of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2025 at 3:22 PM
Sharon Marie Mattox, a cherished mother, grandmother & great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2025, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family at House of the Dove Hospice Center in Marshfield, WI. She was born on February […]
Meinhardt, Betty Age 73 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM
Betty Meinhardt, age 73, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at […]
