Wisconsin elections officials find clerk broke laws over uncounted ballots

Wisconsin election officials have found that the former Madison city clerk broke five election laws during the 2020 presidential election. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to accept a report detailing the violations, which included mishandling nearly…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.