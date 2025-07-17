Wisconsin elections officials find clerk broke laws over uncounted ballots
Wisconsin election officials have found that the former Madison city clerk broke five election laws during the 2020 presidential election. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted 5-1 on Thursday to accept a report detailing the violations, which included mishandling nearly…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 17, 2025 at 8:31 PM
There’s a 5-way tie for the lead at the 153rd Open Championship at 4-under par – The Packers start their Training Camp next Wednesday – The Brewers open the second half of their season against the Dodgers in LA tomorrow night.
Brief Tornado Spotted Near Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Severe storms spawned multiple tornadoes across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday evening. Residents and storm chasers captured dramatic video, as the twisters tore through parts of the state. One tornado in Sauk City was seen whipping into homes and […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-17-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 17, 2025 at 1:58 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Steel beam falls during topping off ceremony for new museum (MILWAUKEE) A falling steel beam causes a scare in downtown Milwaukee. Tuesday, the beam slipped out of a crane harness during the topping off ceremony for what will become The Nature and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 17, 2025 at 11:05 AM
The 153rd Open Championship is underway in Northern Ireland – The Brewers released the latest on injured outfielder Sal Frelick as they get ready to open the second half against the Dodgers tomorrow night – The Bucks fell to the Bulls in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on July 17, 2025 at 8:25 AM
Become a community scientist by participating in bird game survey (UNDATED) You can become a community scientist by participating in Wisconsin’s Game Bird Survey this summer. The surveys will measure the reproductive status of game birds and […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 16, 2025 at 8:37 PM
The Brewers get a couple of days off before starting a series in LA against the Dodgers on Friday night – The Bucks are facing the Bulls in the NBA Summer League this afternoon – The Packers are now just a week away from the start of […]
Herlitz, Theresa Ann Age 66 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2025 at 7:28 PM
Theresa Ann Herlitz, age 66, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025 surrounded by her love ones. Born in Rockford, IL on July 24, 1958. Theresa was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend whose greatest joy in life […]
Van Natta, Gerald C. “Jerry” Age 84 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on July 16, 2025 at 2:51 PM
Gerald C. “Jerry” Van Natta, passed away of cancer, surrounded by his family at his home on June 28, 2025, at the age of 84 in New Lisbon, WI. Jerry was the son of Clifford and Nelda (Emler) Van Natta and was born on May 26, 1941, in […]
