Wisconsin clerks refer 46 cases of suspected fraud, irregularities in 2024 presidential election
Wisconsin election clerks have referred 46 instances of suspected fraud and voting irregularities to prosecutors related to the November 2024 presidential election. The report released this week shows that the total number of flagged cases is a tiny fraction of…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Mayor Cavalier Johnson vetoes increased funding for fire truck replacement (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee’s mayor turns down an effort to fund new firefighting equipment. Mayor Cavalier Johnson vetoed a budget amendment to allocate eight million more […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 20, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Assembly hits pause on online sports betting bill (MADISON) At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers have tapped the breaks on an online sports betting bill that was seemingly fast tracked. The recently introduced measure was abruptly pulled from the […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 20, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers are getting chances to get take/aways. The focus this week is taking advantage of those opportunities. – Josh Jacobs didn’t practice on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s been ruled out of […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 20, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The WIAA State High School football championships kick off today in Madison – The Packers are getting ready to face the Vikings in a divisional battle at Lambeau Field Sunday – Marquette fell to 3-3, falling to Dayton 77-71 in overtime […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 19, 2025 at 6:10 PM
Marquette looks to return to the win column in men’s college basketball. They host Dayton tonight in Milwaukee. — There’s a battle in Big Ten women’s volleyball in Madison as the 10th ranked Badgers host […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 19, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Many Senate passed bills likely headed to Evers vetoes (MADISON) The Wisconsin Legislature’s deep partisan divide was on display as the state Senate took to the floor on Tuesday. Democratic Minority Leader Dianne Hesselbein criticized […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 19, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Packers play three straight against NFC North foes this week, but Matt LaFleur says the only one that matters right now is Sunday’s matchup against Minnesota – The Packers could soon open up the 21-day practice windows for WR Jayden […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 19, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The Packers return to practice today and start a stretch of three straight games against NFC North foes – Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss upwards of 2-weeks with a groin injury – Second place in the Big Ten […]
What would a 50 year home loan look like? We ask a Realtor.
by Raymond Neupert on November 19, 2025 at 10:05 AM
Reporter Raymond Neupert discusses the possibility of a 50 year mortgage with David Start of Stark Company Realtors in Madison.
