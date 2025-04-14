Wisconsin clerk who failed to count almost 200 ballots in resigns amid internal investigation
Wisconsin’s capital city’s municipal clerk has resigned amid investigations into how she failed to count nearly 200 ballots in November’s elections. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl’s resignation Monday. The mayor’s spokesperson, Dylan Brogan, says the…
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2025 at 5:39 PM
Baseball Portage 19 Mauston 8 Portage 13 Mauston 3 Pewaukee 8 Reedsburg 0 Reedsburg 12 Cudahy 2 Viroqua 5 Bangor 4 Bangor 5 Onalaska 3 Wisconsin Rapids 5 Tomah 3 Tomah 7 Wisconsin Rapids 6 Softball Tomah 7 Madison Edgewood 4 Tomah 9 Madison […]
New Lisbon Track & Field Hosts Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2025 at 5:39 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field team hosted 15 teams for the Mill Haven Invitational Track meet Saturday. It was a picture-perfect day with some outstanding performances. The boys’ team finished in 3rd place overall and the […]
Mile Bluff Urgent Care Relocating to New Mauston Location
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2025 at 5:34 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center has announced that its urgent care services will soon be moving to a new, more convenient location inside the Mile Bluff Gateway Center. Beginning Monday, April 21, urgent care will be available at 406 Gateway Avenue […]
St. Joe’s Memorial Foundation to host delicious soup and salad lunch.
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2025 at 5:32 PM
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation will be hosting a soup and salad lunch fundraiser on Tuesday, April 22 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital. Lunch is $10 per person and includes a 12oz soup of your choice, Caesar salad, bread, and […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Teen accused of killing mother, stepfather also accused of being part of plot to kill President Trump (WAUKESHA) A shocking twist in the case of a Waukesha teen accused of killing his mother and stepfather. An unsealed federal warrant claims […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 14, 2025 at 11:03 AM
Rory McIlroy becomes the 6th golfer to win the Major Grand Slam, winning the Masters on Sunday – The Bucks close out the regular season with a win, look forward to the playoffs – the Brewers drop their 2nd straight at Arizona.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 14, 2025 at 8:13 AM
Judiciary Committee members gather input on NIL (MADISON) Members of the House Judiciary Committee are seeking clearer guidelines for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) for college athletes. Committee members were at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/10
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2025 at 3:23 PM
Softball Brookwood 13 Hillsboro 7 Reedsburg 9 Sauk Prairie 0 Tomah 6 Onalaska 0 Royall 7 New Lisbon 2 (Bria Gruen double, triple, and 3RBIs) Baseball Richland Center 4 Mauston 2 Royall 10 New Lisbon 0 Brookwood 6 Hillsboro 4 Weston 2 Seneca 1 […]
Big Innings Lead Brookwood Past Hillsboro in SBC Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 11, 2025 at 3:22 PM
The Brookwood Falcons softball team out slugged the Hillsboro Tigers 13-7 Thursday evening. Brookwood scored 3 runs in 4 different innings in the victory. Emily Cunitz went 1×2 with a homerun for the Falcons, Willow Pasch went […]
