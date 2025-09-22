Wisconsin Afternoon Sportscast

The Brewers have 6-games left in the regular season, starting tonight at San Diego – Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff landed on the 15-day DL and it’s the worst timing in the world for he and the Brewers – The Lions and Ravens close out week three in Monday Night Football action – Former Milwaukee men’s […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.