Will Kenosha entrepreneur's product be picked up on ABC's Shark Tank?
Last fall, Landon McKinnis jumped into shark-infested waters.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man connected to several robberies including fatal armored truck heist found guilty (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee County jurors convict a man for several armed robberies, one leaving a man dead. Damien Huff was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 17, 2025 at 11:04 AM
The Brewers won their second straight, knocking off the Tigers 5-1 – The NFL Draft is just 7-days away and team CEO Mark Murphy is ready to witness what they’ve worked a long time to bring fruition – A former Wisconsin high school […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 17, 2025 at 8:13 AM
Teen accused of killing Lily Peters denied change of venue (CHIPPEWA FALLS) A change of venue request has been denied for the teen accused of killing Lily Peters three years ago. Court officials said if Carson Peters Berger’s defense team is […]
Local Coalition Invites Community to Unite for Youth Substance UsePrevention Summit
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 7:26 PM
The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention Coalition will host the Building aHealthier Sauk County: Youth Substance Use Prevention Summit on May 15, 2025 in Lake Delton.Community members, parents, educators, law enforcement, social services, […]
WIAA WINTER PERFORMANCE FACTOR RESULTS IN 2025-26 DIVISIONAL MOVEMENT
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 7:24 PM
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Classification Committee conducted hearings for member school requests and appeals in applying the performance factor initiative for the winter sports with implementation during the 2025-26 seasons. […]
Gov. Evers, WisDOT Announce $108 Million in Quarterly Transportation Aids to Improve...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 7:22 PM
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced counties and municipalities across the state received more than $108 million for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing […]
Steil and Van Orden constituents visit Washington D.C. to demand congressmen fight for...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 7:21 PM
This week, Wisconsinites from the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts visited Washington D.C. to ask their members of Congress directly to prioritize working families and seniors instead of continuing an all-out push to cut programs they depend on. […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/15
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 6:59 PM
Hillsboro 12 La Farge 4 Brookwood 8 Kickapoo 3 Tomah 13 La Crosse Aquinas 3 Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 2 De Soto 6 Royall 5 Mount Horeb 12 Reedsburg 7 Wisconsin Dells 12 Westfield 11 Nekoosa 15 Mauston 0 Adams-Friendship 10 Wautoma 0 Baseball […]
Mauston Falls to G-E-T in Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 16, 2025 at 5:33 PM
Mauston Baseball traveled to G.E.T High School Tuesday afternoon to take on the Red Hawks in a non conference baseball game. G.E.T. started the scoring with 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st to take an early lead. Mauston rallied in the top half of […]
