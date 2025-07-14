‘Who’s got next?’ Democrats already lining up for 2028 presidential race in early voting states
The voters in early presidential nominating states are used to seeing contenders months or even years before most of the country. But the political jockeying in 2025 for the 2028 presidential contest appears to be playing out earlier, with more…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman attacked by black bear in Barron County (TOWN OF COMSTOCK) A black bear attack in northwest Wisconsin. The animal attacked the woman in her yard in rural Barron County on Saturday. The DNR said the woman was able to call for help and was taken […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 14, 2025 at 10:53 AM
Brewers sweep the Nationals, Bucks’ GM explains Myles Turner move
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 14, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Coalition aims to protect lakes from wake-enhanced boats (UNDATED) A coalition focused on protecting Wisconsin’s lakes from wake-enhanced boating is ready for challenges. Fred Prehn is a former chair of the state Natural Resources Board and a […]
Calaway, Thomas E. Age 65 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Thomas E. Calaway, age 65, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 09, 2025. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John […]
Marchetti, Margaret (Donovan) Age 89 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Margaret (Donovan) Marchetti, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2025, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in […]
Tomschin, William A. “Billy” Age 55 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2025 at 2:02 PM
William A. “Billy” Tomschin, age 55, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A celebration of Billy’s life will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Big Flats Town Hall in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Regents approve UW System tuition increase (MADISON) The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents approves a tuition increase. The roughly 5% increase amounts to $500 or less per campus for in-state undergraduates and starts this fall. It comes […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 10, 2025 at 7:51 PM
The Brewers are off today and trail the first place Cubs by 2-games in the Central after Chicago won at Minnesota this afternoon. – The Brewers are getting ready for the start of the MLB First Year Player Draft on Sunday […]
VanderMeer Supports Legislature’s Budget
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2025 at 6:24 PM
Madison – During a State Assembly floor session that commenced Wednesday, Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) voted to support the Legislature’s 2025-2026 biennial budget and released the following statement: […]
