Who is Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan?
A judge in Milwaukee is accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities. The case immediately became a high-profile confrontation between the Trump administration and judiciary over the Republican administration’s immigration policies. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
High school teacher accused of sexually harassing students (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee high school teacher is accused of sexually harassing students. In Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Thursday, 40-year-old Rufus King High School teacher Erica […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 25, 2025 at 11:03 AM
The capacity crowd of 205,000 went wild when Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy announced the selection of a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. – The Brewers fell to the Giants 6-5, dropping 3 of 4 in the series – The Bucks […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 25, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Assembly Republicans approve changes to Unemployment Insurance (MADISON) Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly voted this week to approve changes to Unemployment Insurance. If it passes the state Senate, the bill faces a likely veto from Democratic […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Bill would help recover Wisconsin service members Missing in Action (MADISON) Legislation that could help identify Wisconsin’s Missing in Action will be reintroduced this session. Tuesday was Veterans Day at the Capitol, and Jordan Tilleson […]
Planned Power Outage in New Lisbon for Thursday
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 6:21 PM
The New Lisbon Public Works Department would like to inform our citizens of a planned electric outage that will occur tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, 2025, starting at approximately 12:30 pm. This outage will be due to the needed maintenance of a […]
Tractor Supply Coming to Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:13 PM
News from Mauston City Council Meeting
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:09 PM
Great news from Tuesday’s Council meeting! We had the joy of celebrating some amazing members of our city family. We honored Val Nelson, our dedicated Utility Clerk & Zoning Administrator, for her impressive 20 years of service. We also […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/22
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:05 PM
Baseball Mauston 5 Adams-Friendship 4 Wisconsin Dells 7 Wautoma 2 Nekoosa 4 Westfield 0 Reedsburg 7 Madison Edgewood 2 Hillsboro 16 New Lisbon 2 Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 1 Bangor 7 Brookwood 4 Tomah 7 La Crosse Logan 6 (Jackson Steffel Homerun for […]
Freimuth’s Triple Rallies Mauston Past Adams-Friendship in SCC Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on April 23, 2025 at 5:01 PM
Evan Freimuth’s 2 run triple in the bottom of the 6th inning allowed the Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team to rally past Adams-Friendship 5-4 Tuesday evening. Mauston took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI from Evan Parsons just two batters […]
