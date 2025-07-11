White House adviser Kevin Hassett downplayed concerns about Medicaid cut projections, saying 5 million people at risk of losing coverage under the “Big Beautiful Bill” already have other coverage. Here’s why that figure is flawed.
A Congressional Budget Office estimate of people who stand to lose insurance from President Donald Trump’s tax and spending law said “about 5 million … have other insurance,” so “if they lose one (type of coverage), they’re still insured.”
Calaway, Thomas E. Age 65 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2025 at 2:13 PM
Thomas E. Calaway, age 65, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 09, 2025. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Rev. John […]
Marchetti, Margaret (Donovan) Age 89 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Margaret (Donovan) Marchetti, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2025, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in […]
Tomschin, William A. “Billy” Age 55 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 11, 2025 at 2:02 PM
William A. “Billy” Tomschin, age 55, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A celebration of Billy’s life will be held from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the Big Flats Town Hall in […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 11, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Daughters of slain couple release statement (DANE COUNTY) The daughters of a couple murdered in the Dane County Town of Middleton have released a statement. Authorities say 25 year old James Pabst shot and killed his parents, David and Teri, […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 11, 2025 at 11:05 AM
Packers president preparing to step down, NBA Summer League begins for Bucks.
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 11, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Regents approve UW System tuition increase (MADISON) The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents approves a tuition increase. The roughly 5% increase amounts to $500 or less per campus for in-state undergraduates and starts this fall. It comes […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 10, 2025 at 7:51 PM
The Brewers are off today and trail the first place Cubs by 2-games in the Central after Chicago won at Minnesota this afternoon. – The Brewers are getting ready for the start of the MLB First Year Player Draft on Sunday […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Woman accused of carjacking hospital van in Green Bay arrested (CHICAGO) The woman connected to the carjacking at St. Mary’s hospital in Green Bay was arrested Wednesday in Chicago. Police allege 46 year old Jerilyn Soto of Keshena stole a […]
VanderMeer Supports Legislature’s Budget
by WRJC WebMaster on July 10, 2025 at 6:24 PM
Madison – During a State Assembly floor session that commenced Wednesday, Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) voted to support the Legislature’s 2025-2026 biennial budget and released the following statement: […]
