Viral social media posts claim Kerr County’s sheriff said he would apply for green cards for the Mexican team that “saved his family.” But there is no evidence Larry Leitha said that or that Mexican rescuers saved his family.
The Kerr County, Texas, sheriff “said he would apply for a green card for the Mexican rescue team that saved his family.”
Source: Politifacts.com
MAUSTON DISTRICT REGISTRATION IS OPEN AND ONLINE!
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2025 at 4:46 PM
Families can now register for the 2025-2026 school year using Family Skyward Access. If you go to www.maustonschools.org, you will find a “Register Now” button that leads to the district registration instructions. If you do not remember […]
Wonewoc Man Among Two Men Arrested for Violating Probation Rules and Other Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2025 at 4:45 PM
Two men were taken into custody Friday night for violating rules of their probation along with other charges. At 11:11pm on July 4th, Reedsburg Police were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Viking Drive for a report of a male […]
Mauston School Board Policy & Personnel Meeting Agenda 7-15
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2025 at 2:29 PM
Baumgart, Joseph Wayne Age 73 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2025 at 2:21 PM
Joseph Wayne Baumgart, 73 of Necedah, Wisconsin, peacefully departed this life at his home, surrounded by family, on July 8, 2025. A memorial service will be held at Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM, […]
Pantaleo Dominic Phillip Age 70 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2025 at 2:16 PM
Dominic Phillip Pantaleo Jr., of Adams, Wi, passed peacefully in the arms of the Lord on July 8, 2025, at his home, surrounded by his devoted family and his beloved dog, Ben. He courageously battled cancer for 2 years, drawing strength from his […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-14-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 14, 2025 at 1:56 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman attacked by black bear in Barron County (TOWN OF COMSTOCK) A black bear attack in northwest Wisconsin. The animal attacked the woman in her yard in rural Barron County on Saturday. The DNR said the woman was able to call for help and was taken […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 14, 2025 at 10:53 AM
Brewers sweep the Nationals, Bucks’ GM explains Myles Turner move
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on July 14, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Coalition aims to protect lakes from wake-enhanced boats (UNDATED) A coalition focused on protecting Wisconsin’s lakes from wake-enhanced boating is ready for challenges. Fred Prehn is a former chair of the state Natural Resources Board and a […]
