Vermont maple syrup makers face uncertainty amid Canada and China tariff chaos
Making maple syrup in New England’s fickle spring weather can be an unpredictable business. Now President Donald Trump’s ever-changing tariff policies are adding anxiety about an industry that depends on cross-border trade. U.S. syrup producers generally buy their equipment from…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 16, 2025 at 10:49 AM
The Brewers bounced back to blank Detroit 5-0 – The Bucks will start the playoffs without Damian Lillard – The NBA Plan-In Tournament wraps up tonight – The football Badgers lost starting LT Kevin Haywood for the season with an ACL […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 16, 2025 at 8:02 AM
Unemployment Insurance overhaul clears Assembly committee (MADISON) A bill from Republican lawmakers makes significant changes to Wisconsin’s Unemployment Insurance law. UI would be referred to as “reemployment assistance.” […]
-
Grand Marsh Man Found Guilty in Juneau County Murder
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2025 at 7:10 PM
47 Year old Donald Dalberg been found guilty of 15 counts, including First-degree Intentional Homicide and Mutilating a Corpse, according to On-line record. Dalberg, of Grand Marsh, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in […]
-
Learn About Vaccines at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2025 at 6:26 PM
The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston on Wednesday, April 23, at 2:00 p.m. for an informative and engaging presentation about vaccines in older adults, presented by Mile Bluff’s […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/14
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2025 at 6:25 PM
Softball Royall 7 Wonewoc-Center 0 Hillsboro 7 Cashton 6 (Maddie Herritz walk off single in bottom of 8th for Hillsboro) Brookwood 7 Necedah 6 (8Innings) Bangor 9 New Lisbon 6 Nekoosa 11 Athens 0 Westfield 20 Princeton/Green Lake 7 Adams-Friendship […]
-
Klipstein’s Pitching Leads Lady Panthers Over Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2025 at 6:24 PM
The Royall Panther softball team got a strong pitching performance from Ashleigh Klipstein in a 7-0 victory over Wonewoc-Center Monday evening. Klipstein pitched a complete game shutout giving up just 3hits walking none while striking out […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 15, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Suburban cities join Milwaukee County in effort to curb reckless driving (MILWAUKEE) A group of Milwaukee suburbs are working together to curb reckless driving. Leaders from Wauwatosa, West Allis, Greendale, Shorewood and South Milwaukee gathered […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 15, 2025 at 8:41 AM
Concerns about Trump tariff’s impacts on Wisconsin businesses (UNDATED) There are real concerns about how President Donald Trump’s tariffs will impact Wisconsin manufacturing. Republican congressman Scott Fitzgearld says tariffs will […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2025 at 5:39 PM
Baseball Portage 19 Mauston 8 Portage 13 Mauston 3 Pewaukee 8 Reedsburg 0 Reedsburg 12 Cudahy 2 Viroqua 5 Bangor 4 Bangor 5 Onalaska 3 Wisconsin Rapids 5 Tomah 3 Tomah 7 Wisconsin Rapids 6 Softball Tomah 7 Madison Edgewood 4 Tomah 9 Madison […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.