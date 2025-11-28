US retailers are about to see if Black Friday benefits from a holiday halo effect
Black Friday bargains no longer tempt people to leave Thanksgiving tables for midnight mall runs. But the annual sales event still brings more shoppers into stores than any day of the year. This year’s traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 28, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Judge Dugan case will proceed to trial (MILWAUKEE) Trial is scheduled to begin next month for the judge accused of helping an undocumented man evade federal agents inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse. During a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 28, 2025 at 11:58 AM
The Packers stayed hot, winning their 3rd straight and sweeping the Lions with a 31-24 victory in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day!
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 28, 2025 at 11:55 AM
The Packers got four TD passes from Jordan Love, securing a season sweep of the Lions, 31-24 at Ford Field – The Cowboys and Bengals also posted Thanksgiving Day wins, while the Bears take on the Eagles in a Black Friday matchup today – […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 27, 2025 at 9:29 PM
The Packers improved to 3-0 in the NFC North, knocking off the Detroit Lions for the second time this season, 31-24 at Ford Field in Detroit. – The Basketball Badgers return to action this afternoon against Providence in San Diego
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 27, 2025 at 12:05 PM
Common Council approves new police contract (MILWAUKEE) The Milwaukee Common Council signs off on a new four-year contract with the Milwaukee Police Association. Alder Mark Chambers tells Fox 6 his yes vote was an easy one – noting the need to […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 27, 2025 at 11:59 AM
The Packers and Lions wrapped up a short week of work and square off in a NFC North battle on this Thanksgiving Day. – QB Jordan Love’s sprained left shoulder caused him to do things a little differently last week […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 27, 2025 at 11:56 AM
The Packers and Lions kick off a Thanksgiving Day of football from the NFL. They’ll kick at noon and be followed by the Cowboys and Chiefs this afternoon and the Bengals and Ravens tonight. – The Bucks dropped their 6th […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/25
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 7:32 PM
Boys Basketball Mauston 58 Richland Center 38 Nekoosa 51 Wild Rose […]
-
Franek Becomes All-Time Mauston Girls Rebounder in Win over Berlin
by WRJC WebMaster on November 26, 2025 at 7:31 PM
The Mauston Girls Varsity played the Berlin Indians for the first time in South Central Conference action Tuesday night and came away with a 62-33 win to raise their conference record to 2-0. Catie Lavold led all scorers with 17 points, 5 […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.