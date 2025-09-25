US Justice Department sues 6 more states, including NY and California, in its quest for voter data

The U.S. Justice Department is suing six more states, saying the states refused to turn over their voter registration lists. The lawsuits filed Thursday also accuse the states of failing to respond sufficiently to questions about the procedures they take…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.