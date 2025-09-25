US Justice Department sues 6 more states, including NY and California, in its quest for voter data
The U.S. Justice Department is suing six more states, saying the states refused to turn over their voter registration lists. The lawsuits filed Thursday also accuse the states of failing to respond sufficiently to questions about the procedures they take…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Kendall Woman Being Charged with Embezzlement of Elroy Bank
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2025 at 4:06 PM
Sandra Campfield, 67, Kendall, Wisconsin, is charged with embezzlement by a bank employee. The indictment alleges that between September 2012 and December 2024, Campfield worked at a bank in Elroy, Wisconsin, embezzled money from the certificate of […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-25-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 25, 2025 at 2:01 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Canadian man killed in Sheboygan Falls drive-by shooting (SHEBOYGAN FALLS) Sheboygan Falls police are investigating a fatal drive-by shooting. It happened just after midnight Wednesday. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim, […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 25, 2025 at 10:57 AM
The Packers are getting ready for their Sunday night matchup with the Cowboys as Micah Parsons is preparing to return to face his former team.
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 25, 2025 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers salvaged the final game of their series in San Diego, beating the Padres 3-1. Their magic number to clinch the top seed in National League is down to 1. — The Packers are getting ready for their Sunday night […]
-
WI AG Kaul discusses a ruling blocking the Trump Administration for accessing sensitive...
by Raymond Neupert on September 25, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul about a recent ruling blocking the Trump Administration from accessing state-based information on food benefit recipients.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 25, 2025 at 8:09 AM
Assembly Republicans propose affordable housing bills (MADISON) At the Capitol, Assembly Republican lawmakers hope to alleviate the Wisconsin’s affordable housing shortage. During a Tuesday press conference, state Representative Robert Brooks […]
-
Mauston Police & Fire Commission Meeting Agenda 9-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2025 at 3:56 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 9/23
by WRJC WebMaster on September 24, 2025 at 3:52 PM
Girls Volleyball Brookwood 3 Hillsboro 2 Cashton 3 Bangor 0 Royall 3 New Lisbon 0 Wonewoc-Center 3 Necedah 0 (Kenlee Muntinga 7kills 18digs) La Crosse Central 3 Tomah 2 Reedsburg 3 Stoughton 2 (Aubrey Matthews 46assists for Reedsburg) Girls […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.