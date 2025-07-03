Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with a UFC fight at the White House
President Donald Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of American independence with a UFC match at the White House. Trump announced the plan Thursday in Iowa during the kickoff event for a year of festivities leading up to that milestone…
Senator Marklein Talks State Budget
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2025 at 4:35 PM
On July 3rd, the Governor signed into law the state budget following final action from the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) and passage by both houses of the Legislature. Our final JFC action came after an agreement between the Legislature and the […]
Tomah/SBC Legion wins 4th in a Row Defeating Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2025 at 3:29 PM
The Tomah/SBC American Legion baseball team won their 4th game in a row scoring 12 unanswered run in a 12-2 victory over Baraboo Wednesday evening. Baraboo took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 3rd inning. Tomah went to work in the bottom of […]
Notice of Public Hearing for ADRC Transportation Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2025 at 2:18 PM
There will be a public hearing on Monday July 21st at 9:15am in the community services room 207 of the Juneau County Health & Human Services building located at 200 Hickory Street in Mauston. The hearing will receive comment on the 2026 […]
Tomah Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Thanksgiving Day Stabbing
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2025 at 2:12 PM
A man accused of a Tomah Thanksgiving Day stabbing incident last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Justin Novak age 33 pleaded no contest Tuesday in Monroe County Court to four felony counts, including attempted first degree attempted […]
Juneau County Arrest Report July 3rd
by WRJC WebMaster on July 3, 2025 at 1:44 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 3, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers signs bipartisan 2025-27 budget (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers has signed Wisconsin’s 2025-27 state budget. The Democratic governor signed the bipartisan agreement early Thursday morning after it was approved by the state […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 3, 2025 at 10:35 AM
Brewers and Mets split a doubleheader, possible landing spots for ex-Buck Damian Lillard
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Kaul says Supreme Court abortion ruling leaves room for action by Legislature (MADISON) Attorney General Josh Kaul says the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s abortion law leaves room for action by the state Legislature. The […]
by bhague@wrn.com on July 2, 2025 at 9:25 PM
Brewers take double header game one from Mets, three teams interested in signing Lillard
