Trump told reporters the Epstein files were “made up” by presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and former FBI Director James Comey. Here’s why that doesn’t make sense.
The Jeffrey Epstein files “were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama. They were made up by Biden.”
Source: Politifacts.com
New D-Day exhibit now open at the State Veterans Museum in Madison
by Raymond Neupert on July 18, 2025 at 10:14 PM
Reporter Raymond Neupert talks with State Veterans Museum Director Chris Kolakowski about the newly opened exhibit on Wisconsinites who fought and died on D-Day during the invasion of Normandy.
A Heart of Caring for Others. Deena Hatch Foundation donates $500,000 to Mile Bluff’s...
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 3:58 PM
To share the impact one person can have on many lives, the Deena Hatch Foundation has made a $500,000 donation in support of Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Gateway Center and Emergency Department expansion project. […]
Mauston School Board Meeting Agenda for 7-21
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 2:30 PM
July 21 – Finance & Committee Metting
Juneau County Arrest Report 7-18-25
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 2:29 PM
Barfknect’s Bat & Arm Lead Tomah/SBC to Regional Opening Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 2:08 PM
The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball Team opened up regional play with a 2-1 victory over West Salem. Tomah scored both of their runs in the 4th inning on an RBI fielder’s choice from Drew Thurston and an infield single from Julian […]
Hover, Wanda Mae Age 90 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 1:28 PM
Wanda Mae Hover, 90 of Mauston passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025 at her home. Wanda loved to laugh with friends and family. She and her husband Jim often hosted card parties. On one New Year’s Eve, Bruce and Charley remember the […]
Arens, Daniel Hawley Age 67 of Eau Claire
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 1:25 PM
Daniel Hawley Arens. Age 67 of Eau Claire died unexpectantly on February 4, 2025. Dan was born in Mauston, WI on March 26, 1957 to William and Dianne (nee Boardman) Arens. Dan graduated in 1975 from Mauston High School. After graduating from CVTC in […]
Valore, John C. Age 55 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on July 18, 2025 at 1:08 PM
John C. Valore, age 55, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. A celebration of John’s life will be on Sunday, August 10th, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Friendship Village Hall, 507 […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on July 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Body found in crashed vehicle in Nebraska identified as missing Dodgeville woman (LINCOLN, NE) The body of a woman found in a crashed vehicle in Nebraska has been identified as a missing Dodgeville woman. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office […]
