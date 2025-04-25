Trump says Columbus Day will now just be Columbus Day

President Donald Trump says he is bringing back Columbus Day. The holiday was first designated by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1934 and is celebrated the second Monday in October. President Joe Biden issued annual proclamations also designating it as Indigenous…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.