Trump administration says it is ending deportation protections for some Somali migrants

The Trump administration has announced it will end Temporary Protected Status for Somali immigrants. This affects hundreds of people living in the U.S. with TPS protections. The Department of Homeland Security stated that affected Somalis must leave by March 17.…

