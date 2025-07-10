Trump administration opens investigation into Minnesota agency's affirmative action policy

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the Minnesota Department of Human Services over its newly updated affirmative action hiring policy. The policy requires supervisors to justify hiring candidates who are not from underrepresented groups, such as women or…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.