Trump administration gives personal data of immigrant Medicaid enrollees to deportation officials
President Donald Trump’s administration has released to deportation officials the personal data for millions of Medicaid enrollees, including their immigration status. That’s according to an internal memo and emails obtained by The Associated Press. Trump officials have been reaching deep…
Mile Bluff Medical Center Hosting Health Fair June 18th
by WRJC WebMaster on June 13, 2025 at 2:45 PM
Reserve your spot at the upcoming health fair hosted by Mile Bluff Medical Center on Thursday, June 19. Receive free blood pressure and blood sugar testing, and learn what your risk factors are for developing heart disease and diabetes. A […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Undocumented immigrant framed for sending threat letters to President Trump released from custody (MILWAUKEE) The undocumented immigrant framed for sending letters threatening to kill President Trump has been released from custody. A Chicago […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 13, 2025 at 11:04 AM
Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski tossed 5-innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut as the Brewers beat the Cardinals. – Aaron Civale has asked to be traded after being demoted to the bullpen – The Packers […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 13, 2025 at 8:25 AM
‘No Kings’ protests set for Saturday across Wisconsin and U.S. (UNDATED) Saturday will see a wave of anti-Trump rallies across Wisconsin and the nation. “No Kings” events opposing the Trump Administration’s agenda are […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 12, 2025 at 8:55 PM
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their mandatory minicamp – The U.S. Open is underway at Oakmont – The Brewers open a series against the St. Louis Cardinals – the NHL playoffs continue tonight
Gov. Evers Signs Senate Bill 126
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:48 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 126, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 7, which delays the effective date of a provision of 2023 Wisconsin Act 126 that requires candidates, committees, political parties, and conduits to register with and submit […]
Ramsden, Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Age 82 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:46 PM
Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Ramsden was the kind of person whose presence made life feel a little steadier. He didn’t need fanfare – he led with quiet confidence, deep loyalty, and an open heart. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Bernie […]
St. Joe’s to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary in New Facility with Free Community Lunch and...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:33 PM
St. Joe’s is marking five years in its new facility with a community celebration that offers a taste of the past and a look at its rich history. On Tuesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joe’s will serve a free […]
Wa Du Shuda Days Silent Auction Still Looking For Donations
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:32 PM
Wa Du Shuda Silent Auction is approaching Fast! There is still time to DONATE! The Auction will be July 12, 2025 at Riverside Park Under the Pavillion from Noon to 5pm. What a better way to be part of our Wa Du Shuda Day festivities, then to […]
