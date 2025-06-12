The lone passenger who survived the deadly Air India crash sparks interest in other sole survivors
The notion that only one person survived the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people on board is sparking interest on social media about how that could happen and if such a thing has happened before. A medic has…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 12, 2025 at 8:55 PM
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their mandatory minicamp – The U.S. Open is underway at Oakmont – The Brewers open a series against the St. Louis Cardinals – the NHL playoffs continue tonight
Gov. Evers Signs Senate Bill 126
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:48 PM
Gov. Tony Evers today signed Senate Bill 126, now 2025 Wisconsin Act 7, which delays the effective date of a provision of 2023 Wisconsin Act 126 that requires candidates, committees, political parties, and conduits to register with and submit […]
Ramsden, Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Age 82 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:46 PM
Bernard “Bernie” Eugene Ramsden was the kind of person whose presence made life feel a little steadier. He didn’t need fanfare – he led with quiet confidence, deep loyalty, and an open heart. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Bernie […]
St. Joe’s to Celebrate 5-Year Anniversary in New Facility with Free Community Lunch and...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:33 PM
St. Joe’s is marking five years in its new facility with a community celebration that offers a taste of the past and a look at its rich history. On Tuesday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joe’s will serve a free […]
Wa Du Shuda Days Silent Auction Still Looking For Donations
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:32 PM
Wa Du Shuda Silent Auction is approaching Fast! There is still time to DONATE! The Auction will be July 12, 2025 at Riverside Park Under the Pavillion from Noon to 5pm. What a better way to be part of our Wa Du Shuda Day festivities, then to […]
Juneau County Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 7:24 PM
SCC All-Conference Baseball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 3:01 PM
Scenic Bluffs Looking for New Conference Commissioner
by WRJC WebMaster on June 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM
The Scenic Bluffs Conference is accepting applications for a motivated individual who is passionate about High School athletics to serve as its next Conference Commissioner. The Scenic Bluffs Conference includes the following school Districts: […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee County Zoo to close small mammals building by year’s end (MILWAUKEE) One of the original buildings of the Milwaukee County Zoo will be closing by year’s end. Zoo Executive Director Amos Morris explained on a Wednesday social […]
