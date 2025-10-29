The Justice Department will send election monitors to five California counties and one New Jersey county for the Nov. 4 election in response to state Republicans’ requests. Monitors can observe but can’t interfere with voting.
The facts about DOJ sending election monitors to CA, NJ
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Republicans approve Evers prison reform plan despite objections (MADISON) At the Capitol, Republican lawmakers are disappointed with Governor Evers on his plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s prison system. State Senate President Mary Felzkowski says […]
-
Reedsburg Man Arrested for Slew of Car Thefts
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2025 at 7:15 PM
A local man was taken into custody after Reedsburg Police received numerous reports of theft from vehicles in Reedsburg. Reedsburg Police Dispatch Center received ten (10) separate calls from residents who were victims of theft or attempted theft […]
-
Radcliff Sworn in As New Mauston City Alderperson
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2025 at 6:56 PM
On Tuesday, October 21, 2025, City Administrator Daron J. Haugh along with the Common Council had the privilege of swearing in Casey Radcliff as the new Alderperson for Ward 6. This moment marks a close to one chapter and the start of another. […]
-
Schuster, Patrick Richard Age 72 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2025 at 6:54 PM
Patrick Richard Schuster, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 20, 2025 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church […]
-
Robbins, Daniel E. Age 74 of Arkdale & Formerly of Racine
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2025 at 6:54 PM
Daniel E. Robbins, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, formerly of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Interment will take place at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin. […]
-
Feeding Wisconsin preparing for loss of federal Foodshare funding
by bhague@wrn.com on October 28, 2025 at 4:22 PM
The federal SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program helps individuals and families buy food. It aids 700,000 people in Wisconsin, including 300,000 children, and is known here as Foodshare. Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Retired West Allis fire chief charged after allegedly shooting wife (TOWN OF GRAFTON) A retired southeast Wisconsin fire chief is charged with attempted homicide. Ozaukee County prosecutors say 53-year-old Guy Paider shot his wife multiple times […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 28, 2025 at 11:03 AM
Micah Parsons was awarded a game ball that he thought he didn’t deserve, so he gave it to a teammate – Sunday was an emotional return for WR Christian Watson
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 28, 2025 at 11:01 AM
Freddy Freeman’s 18th inning walk off home run gave the LA Dodgers a 6-5, game three victory over the Toronto Blue Jays – Kansas City wrapped up week 8 of the NFL season with a Monday Night win over the Commanders – The Badger […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.