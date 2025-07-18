The 2026 Senate map is tough for Democrats, but Republicans have their own headaches

Republicans are encountering some early headaches in Senate races viewed as pivotal to maintaining the party’s majority next year. Democrats still face the uphill battle in the midterms. Democrats need to net four seats to regain control, and most of…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.