Target is eliminating 1,800 corporate jobs as it looks to reclaim its lost luster

Target is eliminating about 1,800 corporate positions in an effort to streamline decision-making and accelerate initiatives to rebuild the flagging discount retailer’s customer base. A company spokesperson said on Thursday that about 1,000 employees are expected to receive layoff notices…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







