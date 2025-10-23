Target is eliminating 1,800 corporate jobs as it looks to reclaim its lost luster
Target is eliminating about 1,800 corporate positions in an effort to streamline decision-making and accelerate initiatives to rebuild the flagging discount retailer’s customer base. A company spokesperson said on Thursday that about 1,000 employees are expected to receive layoff notices…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM
Bill would codify antisemitism definition in state law (MADISON) A bill that would codify a definition of antisemitism in Wisconsin law was the subject of a hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday. Republican Representative Ron Tusler, one of the […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 23, 2025 at 6:00 PM
The Packers continue preparing for Sunday nights matchup against the Steelers – RT Zach Tom is getting ready to face Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt – Week 8 of the NFL season starts tonight with the Vikings […]
-
Arnold, William R. Age 76 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2025 at 3:19 PM
William R. Arnold Sr., age 76, of Oxford passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 while on vacation in Kariba, Zimbabwe, Africa. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diane: his son Bill Jr […]
-
Boshardy, Steve Frank Age 73 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2025 at 3:18 PM
Steve Frank Boshardy Jr. – or what we knew him as, “Pa” – passed away October 19, 2025. He was born on June 16, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Wisconsin during his teen years, and to Mauston in his early twenties, […]
-
Rhodes, M. James “Jim” Age 76 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2025 at 3:16 PM
James M. “Jim” Rhodes, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Ritchay Funeral Home in […]
-
Merritt, Melanie Grace Age 76 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Melanie Grace Merritt, 76, of Necedah, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 6, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at Marshfield Medical Center in Wisconsin. Her doting husband George (of 53 years), held Melanie gently in his arms as she passed. […]
-
Water Leak Reported in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2025 at 3:11 PM
A water leak has been reported on Tremont St., between Division St. and Elm St. Please use extra caution when traveling through the 200 block of Tremont St., as our crew is on site making repairs. At this time, we do not have an estimated completion […]
-
Mauston Holiday Parade Will Take Place December 13th
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2025 at 3:10 PM
The Mauston Holiday Light Parade is back this year, with a theme of “Home for the Holidays”! To be a part of this fun event, please register at www.Mauston.com/tourism and look for the Holiday Light Parade registration button. The Parade […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 23, 2025 at 11:02 AM
Packers coach Matt LaFleur is singing the praises of RB Josh Jacobs – TE Tucker Kraft is off to a great start for the Packers.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.