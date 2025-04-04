Supreme Court allows Trump administration to cut teacher-training money, for now
The Supreme Court has granted the Trump administration’s plea to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in teacher-training money as part of its anti-DEI efforts. The justices split 5-4 Friday, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the three liberal justices…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 4, 2025 at 6:10 PM
The Brewers shoot for their 4th straight win tonight, hosting Cincinnati – The Bucks are headed for Miami to face the Heat tomorrow night. – The women’s NCAA Final Four semifinals are in tap in Tampa, Florida tonight – The […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4/3
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 5:06 PM
Baseball Brookwood 7 Mauston 2 Reedsburg 9 Tomah 6 Riverdale 17 Cashton 0 Portage 6 Westfield 1 Sauk Prairie 5 Wisconsin Dells 1 Weston 2 De Soto 0 Westby 9 Royall 5 Bangor 5 Onalaska Luther 3 Softball Brookwood 29 Mauston 0 Reedsburg 9 […]
Wang’s Strong Game Lifts Brookwood over Mauston in Baseball Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 5:04 PM
The Brookwood Falcons used a strong 2nd inning to push by Mauston in non-conference baseball action Thursday evening by a final score of 7-2. Brookwood scored 4 runs in the 2nd to seize control of the game. Doug Wildes walked with the […]
Hammond, Douglas A. Age 83 of White Creek
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 3:14 PM
Douglas A. Hammond, 83, of White Creek, passed away at his home on March 29th, 2025. Doug was surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren. Doug was born March 27th , 1942 at the family home in White Creek, WI to Kermit (Casey) […]
Rurup, Douglas E. Age 85 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2025 at 3:03 PM
Douglas E. Rurup, age 85 of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2025, at his home, in New Lisbon. Doug was the son of Albert and Doris (Weber) Rurup and was born on March 21, 1940, in Britton, South Dakota. After graduating from New […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 4, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Family of Sade Robinson files civil lawsuit against two bars (MILWAUKEE) The family of Sade Robinson files suit against two Milwaukee bars. The 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed and dismembered in April of last year. The civil lawsuit seeks […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 4, 2025 at 11:01 AM
The Bucks won their 2nd straight, 126-113 at Philadelphia on another historic night for Giannis Antetokounmpo – Nestor Cortes bounces back to lead the Brewers to a win over the Reds – Wisconsin’s John Blackwell is testing the NBA […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on April 4, 2025 at 9:32 AM
Organizers hope for massive turnout Saturday to oppose Musk and Trump (UNDATED) Saturday will be a day of mobilization in Wisconsin and around the nation. A coalition of labor and stakeholder groups are hoping millions of people turn out to oppose […]
K9 Alert Leads to Methamphetamine Arrest for Mauston Man
by WRJC WebMaster on April 3, 2025 at 5:09 PM
On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding on State Highway 13, in the Township of Easton, Adams County, WI. The driver of the vehicle initially provided false […]
