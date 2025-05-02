Steelmaker Cleveland Cliffs to idle 3 steel plants in Pennsylvania and Illinois
Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs will indefinitely idle three steel plants this summer. The company said Friday that it is being buffeted by sluggish demand and pricing for some of their products, like high carbon steel sheets. The company said the idlings of…
New Lisbon School District to Offer Summer Free Lunches for Students
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 5:05 PM
As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, New Lisbon School District is pleased to announce its summer meals site will be serving kids and teens. Starting on June 16, 2025, all kids and teens 18 and […]
Community Invited to Build Disaster Preparedness Kits at Free Event
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 5:03 PM
Emplify by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital, in collaboration with Vernon County Health Department, is excited to announce a Disaster Kit Build Event on May 14 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Hillsboro Firemen’s Memorial Park. Participants will be able to […]
Bell, Deanna Rae Age 78 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 4:32 PM
Deanna Rae Bell, age 78, of Kendall, Wisconsin, passed away on April 15, 2025. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, 11:00 AM at Evangelical Free Church, 104 E. Hall Street, Kendall. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery. […]
New Lisbon Boys Win BRF Track & Field Meet
by WRJC WebMaster on May 2, 2025 at 3:28 PM
The New Lisbon Track and Field team competed Thursday night at the Hoffman Invitational held in Black River Falls. The weather wasn’t perfect, but we were able to get the meet in and have some outstanding performances. Out of the […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on May 2, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Pub wins “Best Burger” in Wisconsin title (WEST BEND) The best burger in Wisconsin is from Washington County. The Brazen Beer Cheese Burger from West Bend’s Brazen Head Pub took the top spot in the Wisconsin Beef Council’s […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 2, 2025 at 11:07 AM
The Brewers dropped their series finale against the White Sox – John Haliburton’s confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Pacers series clinching win has led to his being forbidden to attend Indiana games for the […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 2, 2025 at 8:18 AM
Bill to force open records at WIAA gets hearing at Capitol (MADISON) A Republican authored bill would bar schools from joining the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association unless the W I A A submits to open records requests. Bill author […]
Trump administration cuts mean uncertainty for Head Start in Wisconsin
by bhague@wrn.com on May 1, 2025 at 10:19 PM
Wisconsin Head Start providers face uncertainty. Earlier this month, the Trump administration shut down the Head Start regional office in Chicago and fired its employees. Family Forum, Inc. provides Head Start for over 300 families in Ashland, […]
Erickson, Annabelle R. Age 94 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2025 at 3:28 PM
Annabelle R. Erickson, age 94, of Necedah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Cottage Care Circle in Mauston. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Maria Rosa Mystica Catholic […]
