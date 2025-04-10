States say Trump administration's sudden halt of pandemic relief aid for schools will harm students
Seventeen states are suing the Trump administration to restore access to federal pandemic relief funding for schools. A coalition led by New York Attorney General Letitia James says the Education Department’s decision to abruptly halt hundreds of millions of dollars…
MONROE COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS IN PRISONFOR REPEATEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 3...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 10, 2025 at 4:16 PM
George “Wyatt” Conti, age 27, was sentenced to 7 years in prison forsexually assaulting 3 children repeatedly between 2020 and 2021 at a residence in Tomah. Courtdocuments show Conti was charged with child sex crimes in July 2022 and […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Milwaukee woman struck and killed by train (WAUWATOSA) A train struck and killed a Milwaukee woman on Wednesday. Police in Wauwatosa said the 67-year-old woman was crossing the tracks when struck by the Union Pacific freight train at about 3:30 PM. […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 10, 2025 at 11:06 AM
The Brewers won their third straight, crushing Colorado 17-2 – The 89th Masters gets underway at Augusta today – The NCAA Men’s Frozen Four Hockey semifinals are on tap in St. Louis today – The Bucks have three games left in […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 10, 2025 at 8:10 AM
Wisconsin utilities request rate hikes (MADISON) Three Wisconsin utilities request electric rate hikes. The state Public Service Commission approved rate hikes in 2023 for MG&E, Xcel and Alliant Energy. All three have filed with the PSC for […]
Brogan, William “Bill” Charles Age 74 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:25 PM
William Charles “Bill” Brogan passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Adams, Wisconsin. He was born in 1950 in West Bend, Wisconsin, to Charles and Grace (O’Toole) Brogan. Bill spent his early childhood in […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/8
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Baseball Mauston 8 La Crosse Logan 3 Pittsville 8 Nekoosa 5 Wisconsin Dells 11 Platteville 1 Reedsburg 12 Stoughton 1 Westfield 3 Poynette 0 G-E-T 3 Tomah 2 Brookwood 14 Cashton 2 Bangor 11 Neillsville 1 Softball Adams-Friendship 13 Necedah 6 […]
Mauston Baseball Wins 1st Game of Season Pfaff Picks Up First Coaching Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:23 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team picked up their first win of the season 8-3 over La Crosse Logan Tuesday evening. The victory was the first for 1st year Varsity head coach Ryan Pfaff. Mauston spotted Logan a 2-0 lead in the top […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Lawmakers propose aviation biofuels production tax credit (MADISON) Proposed legislation could kickstart production of aviation biofuels in Wisconsin. Three Republican lawmakers want to give producers a tax credit of a dollar fifty per gallon to […]
2 Arrested In Adams County for Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2025 at 4:58 PM
On Saturday, April 5, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an equipment violation on County Highway A, east of State Highway 13 in the Adams County Town of Easton. During the traffic […]
