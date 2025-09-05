Someone could win $1.8B Powerball jackpot Saturday. Odds are their identity will remain a mystery
If someone wins the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot there’s a good chance the public will find out little or nothing about the person. For decades, public disclosure of those who won a lottery jackpot was critical to ensuring the public…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2025 at 6:30 PM
The Packers are ready for the Lions and the season opener on Sunday – The Badgers host Middle Tennessee in game 2 tomorrow – The Brewers open a series at Pittsburgh tonight
Miller, Kevin S. Age 63 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:34 PM
Kevin S. Miller, age 63, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on, Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 1962, Kevin developed a love for farming at an early age. In 1972, he began building his […]
Westby Man Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson and Westby Chief of Police Scott Stuber jointlyreport the arrest of Adrian D. L. Thomas, age 42, of Westby, WI.On Thursday morning, August 14, 2025, a search warrant was executed at a residence located onSunflower […]
Mauston School Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:03 PM
2025 Policy and Personnel Committee Mtg Agenda September 9
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-5-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 5, 2025 at 1:00 PM
New allegations against Catholic priest (MADISON) New allegations are being made against Madison Catholic Priest Andrew Showers. At a press conference outside the Capitol on Thursday, Patricia Moriarty said Showers sexually assaulted her in 2024 […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2025 at 11:06 AM
Micah Parsons has three days of work on the books, will he play Sunday in the opener against the Lions? – Josh Jacobs is looking for another big year for the Packers this season.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 5, 2025 at 11:02 AM
The Eagles opened the NFL season with a win over the Cowboys – The Packers continue preparing for the Lions on Sunday – The Brewers fell to the Phillies, losing the series 2-1 – The Badger women’s volleyball team picked up a […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Ortiz Velez leaves Assembly Dems caucus (MADISON) A state lawmaker from Milwaukee says she’s left the Assembly Democratic caucus. In interviews with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and WisPoltics, Representative Sylvia Ortiz Velez said […]
