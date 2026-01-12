Social media users shared a screenshot that they said shows Renee Nicole Good had been accused of child abuse. That’s wrong. The document shows details inconsistent with those of Good’s profile, including her birthday.
A document shows Minnesota shooting victim Renee Good had a record of child abuse.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 12, 2026 at 9:54 PM
The Packers are reportedly working on a deal to bring coach Matt LaFleur back to Green Bay – The Basketball Badgers are at Minnesota tomorrow night – Wisconsin PG Nick Boyd was named the Big Ten’s Co-Player of the Week
-
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2026 at 6:04 PM
Girls Basketball Westfield 60 Mauston 52 Hillsboro 56 New Lisbon 48 Necedah 33 Wonewoc-Center 30 (Sophie Morgan 11points to lead Necedah) Royall 54 Cashton 36 (Bria Gruen 21points to lead Royall) Bangor 60 Brookwood 29 Adams-Friendship 71 Ripon 30 […]
-
Hillsboro Rallies Past New Lisbon to Stay in SBC Girls Championship Picture
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2026 at 6:02 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Girls basketball rallied past New Lisbon Friday night to stay in the conference championship picture. Hillsboro trailed 24-23 at halftime and trailed by as many as 7 to the Rockets in the 2nd half before they rallied for a 56-48 […]
-
Komatz, Edward George Age 97 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2026 at 5:52 PM
Edward George Komatz, age 97, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 8, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Scheduling of performers, planes begins for 2026 EAA Airventure (OSHKOSH) Planning has begun for this summer’s 2026 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh. AirVenture’s 73rd edition will include several of the world’s top air show performers. […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 12, 2026 at 12:06 PM
Another one-and-done for the Green Bay Packers as they were bounced by the Bears in the Wild Card playoffs.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 12, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Philanthropist Jerry Frautschi dies at 94 (MADISON) A man who gave millions of dollars to Madison area groups and projects has died. W. Jerome Frautschi’s (FROW-schi) philanthropy included the single largest gift to the arts in U.S. history […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 12, 2026 at 12:03 PM
The Packers are headed into offseason mode after another quick ouster from the playoffs, falling 31-27 to the Bears in Chicago – All eyes turn to Matt LaFleur’s future in Green Bay – Jeff Hafley will be busy this week, talking with […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 1/8
by WRJC WebMaster on January 9, 2026 at 8:27 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 83 Cashton 25 Mauston 76 Westfield 72 (Jase Navis 24points to lead Mauston) Brookwood 89 Wonewoc-Center 74 (Cunitz Brothers 53combined points Julian 27 and Jackson 26) Bangor 70 Necedah 50 (Luke Murphy 20points […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.