Social media users shared a photo they claimed showed Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by an ICE agent Jan. 7 in Minneapolis. But the image is of another woman from a photo on a Facebook account of the university Good attended.
Viral photo shows the woman killed by an ICE agent Jan. 7 in Minneapolis.
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 8, 2026 at 9:37 PM
The Packers wrapped up their second long workout of the week this afternoon, working inside Lambeau Field in a closed practice session. — Packers Vice President of Player Personnel is a finalist for the Miami Dolphins GM job […]
-
Petrowitz, Helen Marie Age 100 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2026 at 7:40 PM
Helen Marie Petrowitz, age 100, passed away on January 4, 2026 surrounded by family. She was born to Herman R Miller and Amelia L (Belke) Miller on August 28, 1925. She attended Sarno country school and graduated from Mauston high school. After […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM
Governor Evers appoints replacement for former Judge Hannah Dugan (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers appoints a replacement for Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. Dugan submitted her resignation Saturday, A jury found her guilty in December of […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Ostrowski on January 8, 2026 at 12:06 PM
The Packers lost Jack-of-all-trades player Bo Melton with a knee injury. He was placed on I.R. on Wednesday. – Packers rookie right guard Anthony Belton is looking forward to his first playoff start in his first playoff game.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Republicans look to limit governor’s veto authority (MADISON) Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature want to reign in the governor’s veto power. Republicans in the Wisconsin Senate voted in November to repeal a controversial 400-year […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 8, 2026 at 12:01 PM
Marquette ended its 6-game losing streak, winning for the first time in the Big East this season, holding off Xavier – The Bucks lost out West at Golden State – The Packers are getting ready for their Saturday night wildcard matchup at […]
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/6
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2026 at 4:03 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 69 Baraboo 55 Royall 41 Brookwood 28 Cashton 62 New Lisbon 41 Wisconsin Dells 65 Mount Horeb 50 La Crosse Aquinas 91 Tomah 22 Boys Basketball Mauston 69 River Valley 63 (Andrew Dillin career varsity high 26points) […]
-
Mauston Erases Early Deficit to Ground Thunderbirds in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2026 at 4:01 PM
Tuesday January 6th, 2026 was the battle of the birds as the Lady Eagles flew to Baraboo to battle the Thunderbirds, Mauston came out a little too fired up and had to sit some girls due to early foul trouble, but that didn’t stop them as the […]
-
Royall Girls Gets Defensive in Victory Over Rival Falcons
by WRJC WebMaster on January 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM
The Royall Panthers girls basketball used strong defense to get by Brookwood 41-28 Tuesday night. Brookwood got off to an 8-2 lead but Royall answered with a 20-2 run to seize control of the game. Bria Gruen led the Panthers with […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.