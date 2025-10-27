Social media users posted videos and said they show Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. But some of these clips are from other locations and were posted online before Melissa made landfall.
Video shows Hurricane Melissa hitting Jamaica on Oct. 26, 2025.
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Wisconsin Dems warn of increased ACA premiums due to shutdown (UNDATED) Wisconsin Democrats warn of impending Affordable Care Act premium increases that will impact thousands of people in the state. US Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Governor Tony […]
Schoebel, Sandra J. Age 79 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2025 at 2:30 PM
Sandra J. Schoebel, age 79, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at Quincy Cemetery in Quincy, Wisconsin. Pastor Sam Downey will […]
Short, Douglas Paul Age 82 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2025 at 2:10 PM
With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Douglas Paul Short, who passed peacefully on October 22, 2025, at the age of 82 in Adams, WI, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born on March 31, 1943, to Paul and Loretta (Buchanan) Short. His […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 10-27
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2025 at 2:06 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on October 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Fatal shooting involving police officer under investigation (FORT ATKINSON) Investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Fort Atkinson. Police surrounded a residence during a Sunday night shots-fired incident when an officer fired at and […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on October 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM
The Packers won their 3rd straight, 35-25 over the Steelers in Pittsburgh — Jordan Love outdueled his former mentor Aaron Rodgers, throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns — Another huge game for tight end […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on October 27, 2025 at 8:56 AM
A big second half gave the Packers a big come from behind 35-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. — The Bucks lost for the first time this season, falling at Cleveland — The Badger women’s […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 27, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Evers pledges to appeal rejected FEMA flood aid request (UNDATED) State and local officials have responded to the decision by Trump administration to deny additional federal funding for Wisconsin to address public infrastructure damage from this […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/23
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2025 at 3:55 PM
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores from Thursday D1 Middleton 3 Tomah 1 D2 Reedsburg 3 Mauston 1 (kira Clemens 17digs 3aces for Mauston) Lakeland 3 Wisconsin Dells 0 D3 Onalaska Luther 3 Wautoma 0 D4 Bangor 3 River Ridge 1 Cashton 3 […]
