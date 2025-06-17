Social media users falsely claimed the New York Mets replaced the American flag with a Pride flag during the national anthem. The Pride flag was briefly shown mid-song on Mets Pride Night June 13. But the anthem opened with clips of the American flag.
Video shows the New York Mets “showed a Pride flag instead of the American flag” during the national anthem.
Mauston Summer Baseball Opens up Woodside League with Split
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 3:01 PM
The Mauston Summer baseball team split a pair of games at the Monday Woodside League. Mauston fell in the first game to DeForest 6-1. Evan Freimuth pitched 5 solid innings for Mauston in the loss. Mauston bounced back to defeat […]
Havel, John J. Age 86 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2025 at 2:30 PM
John J. Havel, age 86, Friendship, WI died Monday, June 9, 2025 at The Waterford in Wisconsin Rapids with his family close by until his final moment. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man dead following Father’s Day SUV vs. horse carriage crash in Manitowoc County (TOWN OF CATO) The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal Father’s Day crash involving an SUV and horse-drawn carriage in Manitowoc County. An […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 17, 2025 at 9:58 AM
Brewers prepare for Cubs at Wrigley, Thunder a win away from NBA title
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 17, 2025 at 8:18 AM
Vos requests increased security for Wednesday floor session (MADISON) At the Capitol, a request for increased security ahead of a scheduled floor session this week. A spokesman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos confirmed Monday that increased security […]
Motorcycle Crash in Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 6:49 PM
On Saturday June 14, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department investigated a motorcycle crash thatoccurred near Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital in the City of Hillsboro.On June 14, 2025, an Officer with the Hillsboro Police Department was […]
Tomah16U Baseball Team featuring Scenic Bluffs Kids Wins Wilton Tournament
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 4:26 PM
The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball team won the Wilton regular season tournament going 3-1. Tomah fell in the opener 8-4 to Fond Du Lac but bounced back to hold off Black River Falls 10-9 in 9innings before holding off Adams-Friendship 5-2 […]
Mauston School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 4:24 PM
Gamerdinger, Ruth Ann Age 90 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 16, 2025 at 2:37 PM
Ruth Ann Gamerdinger, age 90, of Tomah, WI, entered into eternal rest on her 90th birthday, on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Queen of the Apostles Parish […]
