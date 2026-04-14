Severe storms accompanied by tornadoes damage communities from the Plains to the Midwest
A day after severe storms damaged communities in the Plains and the Midwest, forecasters are warning that storms could bring giant hail, tornadoes and severe wind gusts to the regions again. Authorities in Kansas reported several people injured after storms…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Homicide suspect shot, killed in shootout with police (MILWAUKEE) Milwaukee police fatally shoot a homicide suspect. Officers on Monday spotted a vehicle connected with a homicide earlier that day on the city’s south side. They tried to stop […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ready for world’s largest trivia contest (STEVENS POINT) The city of Stevens Point is preparing for Trivia weekend – and the economic boost that comes along with it. Mayor Mike Wiza says welcoming players from across the country and […]
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WRN Daily: Tiffany pledges DHS audit if elected
by bhague@wrn.com on April 14, 2026 at 12:04 PM
Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany talked about health care in Madison last week. “We have to start with transparency. Only through that can we have greater choice and competition. Other things that need to be done in regards […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 14, 2026 at 11:29 AM
The Bucks are officially looking for a new head coach after Doc Rivers stepped down on Monday – The Brewers look to end a 5-game losing streak when they open a 3-game series against Toronto tonight – Wisconsin hockey forward Christian […]
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Local Prep Scores from the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM
Softball Riverdale 11 Royall 9 New Lisbon 17 La Farge 13 Tomah 8 DeForest 4 Tomah 9 Madison Edgewood 8 Baseball Wisconsin Dells 6 Reedsburg 5 Adams-Friendship 8 Loyal 7 Cashton 2 Seneca 0 Brookwood 12 Westby 7 New Lisbon/Necedah defeated […]
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Royall Comeback Effort Falls Short at Copeland
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 5:31 PM
The Royall Panther softball teams comeback effort came up just short in an 11-9 loss to Riverdale at Copeland Park in La Crosse Friday evening. Royall had the tying runs on base in the top of the 7th but were caught trying to steal 2nd base to end […]
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New Lisbon Hosts Track & Field Mill Haven Invite
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 5:30 PM
New Lisbon Hosts Mill Haven Foods Invitational New Lisbon Track & Field had a strong showing on their home track Saturday, with multiple athletes earning top-4 finishes against a competitive field of 13 teams from Division 2 and Division […]
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Juneau County Sheriff Sale
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM
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Rabl, Norman E Age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 13, 2026 at 3:38 PM
Norman E. Rabl, age 89 of Adams, Wisconsin passed away on December 11, 2025. Norm was born on June 16, 1936, in Columbus, WI to John Rabl and Elizabeth (Huber) Rabl. He graduated from Fall River High School in 1957 and went on to attend UW Madison […]
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