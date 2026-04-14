Severe storms accompanied by tornadoes damage communities from the Plains to the Midwest

A day after severe storms damaged communities in the Plains and the Midwest, forecasters are warning that storms could bring giant hail, tornadoes and severe wind gusts to the regions again. Authorities in Kansas reported several people injured after storms…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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