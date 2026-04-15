Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. — who promised to block a new Federal Reserve chair until a probe of current chair Jerome Powell is settled — isn’t seeking reelection, but he’s still very much a senator, contrary to what President Donald Trump said.
“Thom Tillis is no longer a senator.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Severe storms around Wisconsin lead to tornado touchdowns, flooded roadways (UNDATED) Severe storms wreak havoc in southeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. The National Weather Service reports that a radar-confirmed tornado touched down in the Waukesha […]
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Tornado Rips Through Union Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 15, 2026 at 2:30 PM
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Study using Wisconsin high schoolers looks at connection between fluoride and IQs (MINNEAPOLIS, MN) A new University of Minnesota study finds no link between fluoride in drinking water and lower IQs in children. Researchers analyzed data from ten […]
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WRN Daily: Lawmakers adjourn special session to prohibit gerrymandering until Thursday
by bhague@wrn.com on April 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A special session of the Legislature called by Governor Tony Evers to ban partisan gerrymandering will continue this week.The Assembly and Senate gaveled in on Tuesday, but unlike prior special sessions called by the Democratic governor, did not […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 15, 2026 at 11:08 AM
The Brewers coughed up a late lead and lost their 6th straight, falling to Toronto 9-7 in 10-innings. – Christian Yelich landed on the 10-day disabled list with a groin injury. He’s expected to be out 4 to 6 […]
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Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/13
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2026 at 7:10 PM
Softball New Lisbon 14 Wonewoc-Center 6 Royall 11 Necedah 4 Bangor 7 Hillsboro 4 (Mackenna Haugh 1×2 run scored for Hillsboro) Brookwood 12 Cashton 2 Wautoma 17 Mauston 0 Baseball Bangor 12 Hillsboro 2 (Dayn Langehr Complete game […]
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Edgerton Powers New Lisbon Softball Past Wonewoc-Center
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2026 at 7:08 PM
The New Lisbon Rockets softball team won a slugfest over Wonewoc-Center 14-6 Monday evening. The game was closer than the final score would indicate. New Lisbon got off to a 10-3 lead after 4innings thanks to a big 2nd inning where they […]
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Undersheriff Zac Board Announces Candidacy for Juneau County Sheriff Following Retirement...
by WRJC WebMaster on April 14, 2026 at 7:07 PM
Juneau County Sheriff Andrew Zobal has officially filed his notice of non-candidacy and announced his retirement at the end of his term, concluding a 33 year career of service to Juneau County. Following this announcement, Undersheriff Zac Board has […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ready for world’s largest trivia contest (STEVENS POINT) The city of Stevens Point is preparing for Trivia weekend – and the economic boost that comes along with it. Mayor Mike Wiza says welcoming players from across the country and […]
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