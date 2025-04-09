Ruben Gallego – Sen. Ruben Gallego is mostly right: American men trail women in higher education at historic levels
Men “have the lowest college attainment rate ever.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Brogan, William “Bill” Charles Age 74 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:25 PM
William Charles “Bill” Brogan passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Adams, Wisconsin. He was born in 1950 in West Bend, Wisconsin, to Charles and Grace (O’Toole) Brogan. Bill spent his early childhood in […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/8
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:24 PM
Baseball Mauston 8 La Crosse Logan 3 Pittsville 8 Nekoosa 5 Wisconsin Dells 11 Platteville 1 Reedsburg 12 Stoughton 1 Westfield 3 Poynette 0 G-E-T 3 Tomah 2 Brookwood 14 Cashton 2 Bangor 11 Neillsville 1 Softball Adams-Friendship 13 Necedah 6 […]
Mauston Baseball Wins 1st Game of Season Pfaff Picks Up First Coaching Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on April 9, 2025 at 3:23 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team picked up their first win of the season 8-3 over La Crosse Logan Tuesday evening. The victory was the first for 1st year Varsity head coach Ryan Pfaff. Mauston spotted Logan a 2-0 lead in the top […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 9, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Authorities looking for suspect in fatal shooting (CALEDONIA) Police have not identified a suspect or motive in a fatal Racine County shooting. Police arrived at the scene in Caledonia Monday night to find a 26-year-old man lying on the ground with […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 9, 2025 at 11:01 AM
Bobby Portis Jr. returned from his 25 game suspension and the Bucks extended their win streak to five games, 110-103 over Minnesota – Cleveland clinched the top overall record and the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference – The Brewers […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 9, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Lawmakers propose aviation biofuels production tax credit (MADISON) Proposed legislation could kickstart production of aviation biofuels in Wisconsin. Three Republican lawmakers want to give producers a tax credit of a dollar fifty per gallon to […]
2 Arrested In Adams County for Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2025 at 4:58 PM
On Saturday, April 5, 2025, an Adams County Sheriff’s Office Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an equipment violation on County Highway A, east of State Highway 13 in the Adams County Town of Easton. During the traffic […]
2 Killed in Motorcycle Accident Near Cashton
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2025 at 4:56 PM
On April 6, 2025, just after 5:00pm, the Monroe County Communications Center was informed of a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on State Highway 33 near County Highway X in the Town of Portland. During the initial […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Step into Wisconsin history this summer (UNDATED) You can step into Wisconsin history this summer. Wisconsin Historical Society Statewide Services Coordinator Mallory Hanson says the History Maker’s tour brings history directly to local […]
