Relic from the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald is returned, plus $600,000 from Michigan
The state of Michigan has agreed to return a life ring from the famous Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck to its owner. The rare relic had become a key part of a settlement in a lawsuit that had nothing to do with…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Suspect in shooting death of teenage nephew of alderman arrested in Oklahoma (MILWAUKEE) The suspect in the October shooting death of a Milwaukee teen has been apprehended in Oklahoma. Milwaukee Police confirmed that 37-year-old Martell Haire […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 13, 2025 at 12:07 PM
The Packers learned they would be without center Elgton Jenkins for the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured fibula in Monday’s loss to the Eagles. – The Packers are hoping this is the week they can shake out […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 13, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Packers will be without center Elgton Jenkins for the rest of the season – The Giants are giving a start to longtime backup Jameis Winston against the Packers on Sunday – The Bucks played without Giannis and fell to the Hornets […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 13, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Send ornaments for holiday tree honoring troops (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers is inviting you to contribute ornaments for this year’s holiday tree honoring troops. The Tribute to Our Troops Tree tradition began in 2005 and honors Wisconsin […]
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 12, 2025 at 8:41 PM
The Packers expect to play the rest of the way without center Elgton Jenkins – The Giants are going with QB Jameis Winston on Sunday against the Packers with Jaxson Dart in the Concussion Protocol. Winston has moved ahead on the depth […]
Middle Schoolers Defeat Westfield in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2025 at 5:54 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles 7th and 8th grade boys basketball teams were both victorious over Westfield Tuesday evening. The 7th grade team opened the action with a defensive masterpiece defeating the Pioneers 37-6. Jaden Steinke led the […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 11-12-25
by WRJC WebMaster on November 12, 2025 at 3:12 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 12, 2025 at 12:09 PM
The Packers get back to work today, getting ready for Sunday’s matchup in New York against the Giants. — Can the Packers turn their offensive fortunes around in the second half of the season, much like they have in years past?
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 12, 2025 at 12:06 PM
Nolan Winter posted his second double/double of the season, helping the Badgers roll to a 86-55 win over Ball State – Brewers manager Pat Murphy is the National League’s Manager of the Year for the second straight season – The […]
