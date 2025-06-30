Rejected by his mother, a rare wild Asian horse foal finds a new mom in a grieving domestic mare

A rare Przewalski’s horse foal named Marat is thriving at the Minnesota Zoo, thanks to an unusual surrogate. After falling critically ill shortly after birth, Marat recovered but was rejected by his mother. Zoo staff turned to Alice, a domestic…

