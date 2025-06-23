Pro-Iranian accounts shared an image of a female pilot, claiming she’s an Israeli pilot who was captured by Iran. But the image shows Daniela Figueroa Scholz, the first female pilot in Chile’s navy.
Photo shows Israeli pilot Sarah Ahronot, who was captured by Iran.
Source: Politifacts.com
by bhague@wrn.com on June 23, 2025 at 8:41 PM
Brewers open three game home stand with Pirates, Achilles tear could sideline Halliburton next season
Hazel, Gerald Duane Age 84 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2025 at 4:29 PM
Gerald Duane Hazel, age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Shooting at party kills 19-year-old nursing student, injures four other teens (MILWAUKEE) A weekend shooting claims the life of a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman. Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect and motive for the Friday night shooting at a party […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 23, 2025 at 10:29 AM
Brewers continue winning streak, Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on June 23, 2025 at 8:02 AM
Fox Valley men charged with price fraud in Central Wisconsin (STEVENS POINT) Two men from the Fox Valley are accused of some fishy price swapping in Stevens Point. Cody and Brandon Forbes are accused of purchasing some three thousand dollar fish […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Raymond Neupert on June 20, 2025 at 10:11 PM
The Brewers take on the Twins tonight, Pacers and Thunder set for NBA Finals Game 7
Summer Baseball Update From Thursday 6/19
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 4:44 PM
The Tomah 19U Legion baseball team managed just 1 hit in a 6-0 loss to Prairie Du Chien Thursday evening. Julian Cunitz led off the bottom of the first for Tomah with a hit but that was the only hit they managed. Cael Koenig had the […]
New Lisbon’s Barfknechts Big Game Lifts Tomah Legion Over Holmen
by WRJC WebMaster on June 20, 2025 at 2:31 PM
New Lisbon’s Grady Barfknecht had a wopping 7RBI’s in Tomah 16U American Legion baseballs 15-4 victory over Holmen 16U. Barfnecht had an early bases clearing double to bust the game wide open. Barfnect finished with a 3hit […]
Tomaska, Alice R. Age 73 of Wautoma
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2025 at 5:22 PM
Alice R. Tomaska, age 73, of Wautoma, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Heartland House in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Alice was born on February 17, 1952, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Beldon Elmer and Ruth Mae (Knupp) Schroeder. […]
