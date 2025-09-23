President Donald Trump’s talking point of ending seven wars, which he repeated at the U.N. General Assembly, remains misleading.
“I have ended seven unendable wars.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on September 24, 2025 at 8:19 AM
Tiffany enters race for Wisconsin governor (MILWAUKEE) Wisconsin 7th District Wisconsin congressman Tom Tiffany’s entry into the race for Wisconsin governor has been widely expected, and he’s made it official. Tiffany broke the news on a […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 23, 2025 at 7:16 PM
MLB has approved robot umpires for the 2026 season – The Brewers magic number to clinch the best record in the NL remains at 3 with five games left to play. They’re back in action against the Padres tonight. — […]
-
Western Technical College to host annual open house Oct. 8
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2025 at 7:01 PM
Western Technical College will host its annual, college-wide open house event on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the La Crosse, Black River Falls, Independence, Mauston, Tomah, and Viroqua locations. […]
-
2 Vehicle Crash on HWY 58 Outside of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM
On September 22nd, 2025, at approximately 7:33am the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle head on collision on State highway 58, north of Meredith Road. The crash involved entrapment. One occupant […]
-
All Smiles for Mauston Cross Country Runners at Smiley Invitational
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2025 at 3:28 PM
The Golden Eagles cross country program was back in action this weekend competing at the largest meet in the state of Wisconsin, the Bill Smiley Invitational hosted by Wausau East! This was the 69th edition of the historic event and the team took […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 9-23-25
by WRJC WebMaster on September 23, 2025 at 2:08 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on September 23, 2025 at 1:00 PM
13-year-old boy accused in shooting death of 11-year-old remains in custody (MILWAUKEE) A 13-year-old Milwaukee boy accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old will remain in custody. Deon Sargent died last week in what Milwaukee Police describe […]
-
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on September 23, 2025 at 10:59 AM
The Packers struggled again to run the ball and it helped lead to the team’s first loss of the season – Special teams and penalties are also a problem as the Packers put their loss to bed and start preparing for Sunday night’s […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on September 23, 2025 at 10:56 AM
The Lions capped off week 3 of the NFL season with a road win at Baltimore – The Packers, coming off their first loss of the season, start getting ready for the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night – The Brewers dropped their series opener […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.