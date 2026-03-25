President Donald Trump voted by mail in a special election in Florida, the same month he said voting this way equals cheating. Studies say mail voting fraud is rare. Trump wants the SAVE America Act to ban most mail voting.
“Mail-in voting means mail-in cheating.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Racine County man accused of election fraud, identity theft found guilty (RACINE) A Racine County man is convicted on election fraud and identity theft charges. A jury took just over three hours on Tuesday to find Harry Wait guilty of requesting […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New MU poll finds increased attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court election (MILWAIUKEE) A new Marquette Poll finds increased voter engagement in the April 7 Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor leads Waukesha County […]
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WRN Daily: Families, survivors urge lawmakers to revive Milwaukee speed camera bill
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Family members of crash victims and survivors joined state lawmakers at the Capitol this week, urging legislators to revive a proposal that would allow Milwaukee police to use traffic cameras to target speeding drivers. The group is backing the Safe […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 25, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Brewers closed out exhibition play with a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds – Major League Baseball’s season opener is tonight with the Yankees facing the Giants in San Francisco – The Brewers open their season Thursday at home […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Ag Industry on National Agriculture Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 9:20 PM
Tuesday, March 24th, is National Ag Day, observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and […]
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McClelland, Zella S. Age 71 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:54 PM
Zella S. McClelland, age 71, of Friendship, formerly of Baraboo, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship. Per Zella’s wishes, no services will be held. Zella was born on April 7, 1954, in […]
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Bakovka, Lula M. Age 98 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:44 PM
Lula M. Bakovka, age 98, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats, […]
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Dombroski, Rachel S. Age 76 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:43 PM
Rachel S. (Marusin) Dombroski, age 76, Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a […]
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Thoughts from UW-Madison sleep expert during Sleep Awareness Month
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 2:25 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen talked with the assistant director of the Institute of Sleep and Consciousness at UW-Madison, Stephanie Jones, about such topics as what a good night’s sleep is comprised of, […]
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