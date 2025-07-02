President Donald Trump hasn’t closed U.S. borders indefinitely starting July 1, as viral TikTok posts warned. Presidents have the authority to close the border, but it has to be under emergency or contingent circumstances.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for “a total border shutdown with no set reopening date” on July 1.
