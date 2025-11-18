President Donald Trump defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against accusations he ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying the crown prince "knew nothing about it.” But a U.S. intelligence report says the opposite.
Trump contradicts US intelligence on Khashoggi murder
Wisconsin PM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 18, 2025 at 6:30 PM
Bucks coach Doc Rivers will be looking for players to step up after Giannis Antetokounmpo left last night’s loss at Cleveland with a groin injury – The basketball Badgers are getting ready for a matchup with 10th ranked BYU on Friday, […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 11-18
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2025 at 4:10 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Couple charged with animal mistreatment after dozens of dogs found living in filth (KENOSHA) A couple in Kenosha is charged with mistreating dozens of dogs. Luis Melendez and Margarita Arrieta-Alcalade are accused of running an illegal puppy mill in […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on November 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM
Rookie Savion Williams is making a difference, despite having to work his way through an ankle injury – The Packers received good news on injured RB Josh Jacobs
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Scott on November 18, 2025 at 12:03 PM
The Bucks fell to the Cavaliers and lost all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a groin injury – The Packers say no structural damage for RB Josh Jacobs, he could play against the Vikings on Sunday – The #21 Wisconsin Badgers improved to […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 18, 2025 at 12:01 PM
Schimel sworn in as interim US Attorney (MILWAUKEE) A newly sworn federal prosecutor is familiar to many Wisconsin voters. Brad Schimel was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Monday after President Donald […]
No Injuries in Vehicular Pursuit in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 7:45 PM
Morgan, Joan Marie Age 80 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 4:39 PM
Joan Marie (Kloss) Morgan, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children while listening to polka music on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma, Wisconsin. Joan was born on February 28, 1945; the daughter of Elgin […]
Pufall, Ronald Francis Age 83 of Weston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2025 at 4:38 PM
Ronald Francis (Storm) Pufall, age 83, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 10, 2025. Ron was born on May 22nd, 1942 in Ashland, WI, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Esther (Michalski) Pufall. He was the oldest of three […]
