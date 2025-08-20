President Donald Trump attacked the Smithsonian Institution for being “woke” and giving no attention to “success,” “brightness” and the “future.” Visiting several of the most popular museums, we found numerous exhibits that contradict him.
The Smithsonian Institution includes “nothing about success, nothing about brightness, nothing about the future.”
Incidental Take Notice For Sauk County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 7:57 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) proposes to issue a permit for the incidental taking of a rare lizard and terrestrial, which may result from the Winnebago Heights Development in Sauk County. Incidental take refers to the […]
Van Orden Challenger Rebecca Cooke Endorsed By End Citizens United
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 7:56 PM
This week, End Citizens United (ECU), a leading anti-corruption organization, endorsed Rebecca Cooke for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. “Washington has abandoned the working families and family farms I […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2025 at 7:00 PM
The Brewers and Cubs square off in game 4 of their 5 game series at Wrigley Field. – Beloit continues its pursuit of a spot in the Midwest League postseason when they host rival Wisconsin tonight – The Packers are getting […]
2025 HS Football Previews – Necedah Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 3:45 PM
Necedah Cardinals 2024 Record: 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Head Coach: Sebastian Smith (1st Year 0-0 Record) Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 0-9 (0-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference) Players to Watch: Phillip Heintz Eli Horak Brady Cross Jaren […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-20-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 20, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Woman charged after child’s corpse is found in her apartment (MILWAUKEE) A Milwaukee woman is accused of hiding a child’s corpse in her apartment. According to a criminal complaint, officers responded last week to an apartment building […]
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2025 at 10:58 AM
Training Camp is winding down. The Packers are gearing up for their final open to the public workout on Thursday, a joint practice with Seattle – Where does the battle for the starting left tackle stand? — One last […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Cubs swept their Tuesday DH with the Brewers, winning 6-4 and 4-1 at Wrigley Field yesterday. – The Packers hold a walk-through today before holding a joint practice with the Seahawks tomorrow. It’s the final open […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM
AmFam Field beer vendor to enter race for governor (MILWAUKEE) A second Democrat is set to enter the race for Wisconsin governor on Wednesday. Democrat Ryan Strnad (STIR-nad) plans to make his announcement outside American Family Field in Milwaukee. […]
