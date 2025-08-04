Popular 1980s actor Loni Anderson of the hit TV series 'WKRP in Cincinnati' has died
Loni Anderson, who played a struggling radio station’s empowered receptionist Jennifer on the hit TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died. It was just days before her 80th birthday. Her longtime publicist says Anderson died at a Los Angeles hospital…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 4, 2025 at 11:30 AM
Brewers sweep the Nationals in D.C., Sterling Sharpe inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame.
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on August 4, 2025 at 8:45 AM
Bill would maintain funding for two homeless veterans program sites (MADISON) A bill circulating at the Capitol could restore funding for a program that assists homeless Wisconsin veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs operates the Veterans […]
-
WRN PM Sports
by bhague@wrn.com on August 1, 2025 at 8:47 PM
Churio to IL as Brewers open series with Nationals, Packers host Family Night Saturday
-
2025 HS Football Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-Man Football Team
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 4:58 PM
Wonewoc-Center/Weston SilverWolves 8-Man Football Team 2024 Record: 1-7 (1-6 Ridge & Valley 8-Man Conference) Head Coach: Jake McGlynn Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 3-5 (2-5 Ridge & Valley 8-Man Conference) Players […]
-
Mauston To Host National Night Out at Fairgrounds
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 4:04 PM
Join The Mauston Police Department Tuesday August 5th from 4pm-7pm at the Juneau County Fairgrounds for National Night Out! Come down, grab a bite to eat and a craft soda, check out first responder vehicles and gear, watch a fire department and k9 […]
-
Stoughtenger Among Those Honored by Tomah Police Department
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 4:03 PM
On November 28, 2024, Sergeant Brandon Kuhn, Officer John Reigel, Officer Jayden Olson, Officer Ethan Pedersen, Officer Brad Hoffman, Detective Lieutenant Paul Sloan, Detective Brittnay Westpfahl, and Detective Lindsey Stoughtenger demonstrated […]
-
Name Released in SUV vs Semi Crash in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 3:59 PM
Update: The Deceased of this crash has been identified as 90 year old Robert L. Franke of the Mauston area. At approximately 1:36pm on July 29th the Juneau County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls regarding and SUV […]
-
Ernsting, Gary George Age 79 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 3:23 PM
Gary George Ernsting age 79 of Mauston, known to many as “Big Red”, “Russell” and “Turkey” passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, at his home in Mauston, Wisconsin. Born on Independence Day in 1946, in Elgin, […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-1
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2025 at 2:00 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.