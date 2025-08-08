Pocket pancakes? Brewers selling ballpark flapjacks after Pat Murphy's viral moment
The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing manager Pat Murphy’s strange eating habits to fans. Murphy went viral in a recent interview for pulling a pancake out of his uniform pocket and taking a bite — sharing the flapjack with the reporter…
August 12 – City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 4:29 PM
2025 HS Football Previews – Mauston Golden Eagles
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 4:26 PM
2025 Mauston Golden Eagles 2024 Record: 2-7 (2-5 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Nick Whalen (1st year 0-0 Record) Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 3-6 (3-4 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: […]
Juneau County Medical Reserves Corps Offering Hands-on Training Course
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 3:32 PM
The Juneau County Medical Reserve Corps, in partnership with Mauston EMS and the Juneau County Health Department, is offering a hands-on training course covering: Introduction to Stop the Bleed Hands-Only CPR This will be at Hatch Public Library on […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-8-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 8, 2025 at 2:03 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Pursuit and fiery crash kills teen, injures two police officers (MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee police officers were hospitalized following a pursuit and fatal crash. A driver sped off when officers spotted a car connected to a felony driving recklessly […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 8, 2025 at 12:02 PM
Brewers host Mets this weekend, Packers open pre-season vs. Jets Saturday, Badgers wrap up training in Platteville
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Federal judge orders Wisconsin tribe to stop blockading roads (MADISON) A northern Wisconsin tribe will have to stop barricading roads to private homes on its reservation. Federal judge William Conley ruled this week that the Lac du Flambeau tribe […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 7, 2025 at 7:20 PM
The Packers held a short workout today and will face the Jets in their preseason opener on Saturday in Green Bay – The Major League leading Brewers have the day off today. They’re back home to host the Mets on Friday night.
2025 HS Football Previews – Nekoosa Papermakers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2025 at 6:22 PM
2025 Nekoosa Papermakers 2024 Record: 7-3 (5-2 South Central Conference) Head Coach: Derek Baker Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 6-3 (4-3 South Central Conference) Players to Watch: RB/DB Finn Krcmar RB/DB Jacob […]
