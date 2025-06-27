Photos of funeral for slain Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were killed in what authorities are calling an assassination, were honored with a private funeral at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Senator Marklein Rport
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 4:12 PM
Session Day Recap: Keeping Kids Safe, Supporting Nurses, and Helping EMS On June 18, the State Senate was in session. We voted to pass meaningful legislation that will have a big impact on Wisconsinites. I want to dedicate this column to […]
-
Dells Duck’s Turning 80 Years Old
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 2:36 PM
A Legendary Wisconsin Dells attraction is turning 80 years old. The Dells Army Duck started in 1946 when Milwaukee native Melvin Flath bought two amphibious assault vehicles and brought them to the Dells. Since then, Flath family has […]
-
Mauston City Council Meeting Update
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 2:06 PM
At the most recent Mauston City Council Meeting Mayor Darryl Teske presented awards to two of Mauston’s own—Mike Duffy (Utility Operator) and John Flint (Streets Operator)—in recognition of their five amazing years with the City of […]
-
Wisconsin NBA Draft News
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 1:55 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Serbian big man Bogo-lyoob Markovic with pick number 17 of the 2nd round in the NBA draft. Markovic played in the Serbian league where he averaged 18points and 9rebounds a game. Markovic is 6’11 and won […]
-
New Officer Sworn in to Mauston PD
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 1:23 PM
Taylor Rakes Sworn in as new City of Mauston Police Officer. Although Officer Taylor Rakes has already been serving with the Mauston Police Department for a few months, tonight we were able to officially welcome him with a swearing-in ceremony. […]
-
VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORT FOR THE YEAR AND NARRATIVE EXCERPTS FROM THE WEEK ENDING...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 1:18 PM
6/15 Deputies responded to an altercation that occurred at a rural De Soto business, in the Town of Wheatland. The caller reported three males had been in the business and pushed an employee and had also put their […]
-
June 27th Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on June 27, 2025 at 1:14 PM
June 27 -arrest offense report
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on June 27, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Two Milwaukee police officers shot and wounded, one critically (MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee police officers have been shot and injured, one critically. Milwaukee Police responded to a report of a suspect with a weapon on the north side Thursday night. […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM
The Bucks used the 47th overall pick in the NBA Draft on a 6’11 Serbian big – Marquette’s Kam Jones and Wisconsin’s John Tonje were also selected in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft last night – The Brewers open a weekend […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.