PHOTO COLLECTION: Wisconsin holds Supreme Court election
This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mauston Searching for New Football Coach
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2025 at 4:54 PM
Mauston football is in search of a new coach. Dustin Vickerman is out after accepting a job at Saint Croix falls according to wissports.net. Vickerman was just 11-19 at Mauston but led them to the playoffs in 2 of his 3 years. […]
Wonewoc-Center Wins Softball Opener vs Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2025 at 4:53 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Softball team defeated Mauston 17-7 Monday night to win their season opener. Callissa Keller had a big night going 2×3 4RBIs including a triple. Mattison Preuss added an RBI double for the Wolves in the […]
Rich Baumann to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on April 1, 2025 at 4:51 PM
Plan to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston in welcoming back singer and songwriter Rich Baumann on Tuesday, April 8 at 3 pm. His wonderful songs and beautiful piano playing are sure to please the audience. […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 1, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Man who tried to rob Waukesha County bar with a machete sentenced to prison (WAUKESHA) Prison time for a man convicted of wielding a machete while trying to rob a Waukesha County bar last year. 53-year-old Daniel Vasquez was convicted Monday in […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on April 1, 2025 at 11:35 AM
The Brewers tough start to the season continued on Monday. Kansas City spoiled the Brewers home opener 11-1. — The Bucks look to end a 4-game slide — The NFL Owners Meetings are underway in Palm Beach, […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on April 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Supreme Court race tops Wisconsin’s Election Day ballot (UNDATED) Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin. Polls open at 7:00 AM, and people in line prior to 8:00 PM will be able to cast a ballot. Same day registration is available at polling […]
Local Softball scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 5:45 PM
Riverdale 6 Royall 3 Viroqua 9 Hillsboro 8 (Michelyn Hansen 3×5 HR -2B short of cycle) Wautoma 16 Mellen 5 Cashton 8 Westby 1 Fennimore 9 Reedsburg 7 Westfield 11 Montello 6 Tomah 1 Waunakee 0 Stratford 10 Wautoma 4 Menomonie 15 Wautoma 0
Riverdale Defeats Royall Softball
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 5:44 PM
The Royall Panther Softball team fell to Riverdale 6-3 Friday evening managing just one hit. The lone hit came from Kenady Olson who had a bloop double. Ashleigh Klipstein pitched well for the Panthers giving up just 1 earned run on 7 […]
Mergenthaler, Randy Charles Age 74 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on March 31, 2025 at 3:41 PM
Randy Charles Mergenthaler, age 74, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. A Celebration of Life will be held at Barrel Springs Bar and Grill on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Military honors will […]
