Pediatric practices often break even or lose money on vaccines. Doctors say they administer vaccines in accordance with scientific data about what is good for patient health.
Is my pediatrician recommending vaccines to make money?
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-20-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 20, 2025 at 2:08 PM
Titletown Report
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2025 at 10:58 AM
Training Camp is winding down. The Packers are gearing up for their final open to the public workout on Thursday, a joint practice with Seattle – Where does the battle for the starting left tackle stand? — One last […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 20, 2025 at 10:54 AM
The Cubs swept their Tuesday DH with the Brewers, winning 6-4 and 4-1 at Wrigley Field yesterday. – The Packers hold a walk-through today before holding a joint practice with the Seahawks tomorrow. It’s the final open […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on August 20, 2025 at 8:00 AM
AmFam Field beer vendor to enter race for governor (MILWAUKEE) A second Democrat is set to enter the race for Wisconsin governor on Wednesday. Democrat Ryan Strnad (STIR-nad) plans to make his announcement outside American Family Field in Milwaukee. […]
Tomah Man arrested following disturbance, pursuit
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2025 at 3:20 PM
On August 17th, 2025 shortly after 7:00pm, Monroe County Sheriff’s Officer Deputies were dispatched to a residence on County Highway M in Tunnel City for a disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, he was directed towards the bathroom […]
Search Warrants Lead To Several Arrests in Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2025 at 3:20 PM
On the morning of August 9th, 2025 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office received credible information pertaining to the potential use and distribution of controlled substances between two locations. Deputies and Investigators quickly worked to […]
Blood Drive Coming to MBMC on August 28th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2025 at 3:19 PM
You can help save a life by donating blood!Join the Blood Center of Wisconsin for a blood drive at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston — happening Thursday, August 28, from 11:30am to 4:30pm. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but […]
Vernon County Sheriff’s Report August 10th thru August 16th
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2025 at 2:04 PM
8/10 Deputies were dispatched to a business on North Main Street in the City of Westby for a burglar alarm. Once on scene the deputy found no suspicious activity and the building was secure. A short time later the alarm […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 8-19-25
by WRJC WebMaster on August 19, 2025 at 2:02 PM
